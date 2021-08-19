Over 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID cases are continuing to rise throughout the week.

In a bi-weekly report on Thursday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases. These were reported to the county between August 17 and August 19.

Out of the total cases, 238 remain active. Additionally, nine residents in the county are hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. There have also been 8,047 cases to-date.

St. Lawrence County remains an area of “high” community transmission. This is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, county health officials are recommending that all individuals wear masks while indoors. This recommendation is for all, regardless of vaccination status.