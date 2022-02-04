JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County’s daily COVID-19 case count exceeded 100 on Thursday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on January 3, within a 24-hour period, 115 Jefferson County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. According to County Officials, despite these new cases, mandatory isolations decreased, bringing active cases down to 449.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed on January 3. However, there have been 153 fatalities since the first death was reported on July 30, 2020.

Additionally, Jefferson County did not report any new COVID-19 cases among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Recoveries also increased by 119 on February 3.

Officials also confirmed that County’s case rate per 100,000 residents continued its downward trend. As of February 3, the rate was 666.46 per 100,000 residents.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.