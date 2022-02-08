ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Teachers from North Country schools will represent the region in New York’s educator network.
In the first week of February, Governor Hochul announced the selection of 230 teachers for the New York State Master Teacher Program.
This network, first created in 2013, provides a $15,000 annual stipend, peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities and hosts regional meetings.
Master Teachers are defined by the state as being active beyond their classrooms, serving in curriculum and department leaders or members of district and State level committees, as well as mentor teachers for student and early career teachers.
The newly selected teachers join the network of Master Teachers, bringing the overall total of NYS Master Teachers to over 1.400.
In the North Country’s regional cohort, 116 teachers will join the network. This regional Master Teacher Program is hosted at SUNY Plattsburgh. The full list of teachers in the regional network is included below:
- Mallory Augustus, Lowville Academy & Central School District
- Ruth-Anne Barkley, Ogdensburg City School District
- Meaghan Bartell, Canton Central School District
- Lisa Beldock, Ogdensburg City School District
- Kristen Betrus, Canton Central School District
- Joshua Brosell, Potsdam Central School District
- James Burdick, Canton Central School District
- Melissa Caraballo, Plattsburgh City School District
- Erika Converse, Peru Central School District
- Kelly Cusano, Edwards-Knox Central School District
- Diana Danville, Beekmantown Central School District
- Wendy DeMane, Plattsburgh City School District
- Sandra Drechsel, Canton Central School District
- Elizabeth Dubay, Peru Central School District
- Richard Durham, Plattsburgh City School District
- Sean Ellison, Norwood-Norfolk Central School District
- Beth Faulknham, Lyme Central School District
- Lori Felder, Indian River Central School District
- Jason Fiegl, Boquet Valley Central School District
- Kristen Flynn, Saranac Central School District
- Michael Gendler, Brasher Falls Central School District
- Sabrina Hamilton, Plattsburgh City School District
- Susan Higgins, Plattsburgh City School District
- Nichole Hirt, Indian River Central School District
- Natalie Hurley, Indian River Central School District
- Kerry Kennett, South Jefferson Central School District
- Tonya Lackey, Boquet Valley Central School District
- Seth Markley, Carthage Central School District
- Kylie McLean, Plattsburgh City School District
- Tyna Meeks, Indian River Central School District
- Susan Menapace, General Brown Central School District
- Ronald Moss, Beekmantown Central School District
- Brittany Muller, Lowville Academy & Central School District
- Timothy Mulligan, Plattsburgh City School District
- Nichole Nevader, Plattsburgh City School District
- Jordan Oshier, Plattsburgh City School District
- Jacob Patenaude, Northern Adirondack Central School District
- Michael Pierce, Carthage Central School District
- Katelyn Relation, Plattsburgh City School District
- Kassandra Robillard, Gouverneur Central School District
- Juliette Ross, Ogdensburg City School District
- April Rossiter, Potsdam Central School District
- Susan Rubenzahl, Lowville Academy & Central School District
- Sarah Silvernail, Schroon Lake Central School District
- Samuel Sochia, Gouverneur Central School District
- Leif Sorgule, Peru Central School District
- Adam Staab, Copenhagen Central School District
- Adrienne Teachout, Lyme Central School District
- Randy Todd II, Brushton-Moira Central School District
- Bobbie Trudeau, Indian River Central School District
- Carol Wright, Canton Central School District
Governor Hochul will announce the opening of the next round of applications for K-12 STEM teachers in all regions in spring. K-12 STEM teachers are asked to review the eligibility requirements on the SUNY website.