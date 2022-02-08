ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Teachers from North Country schools will represent the region in New York’s educator network.

In the first week of February, Governor Hochul announced the selection of 230 teachers for the New York State Master Teacher Program.

This network, first created in 2013, provides a $15,000 annual stipend, peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities and hosts regional meetings.

Master Teachers are defined by the state as being active beyond their classrooms, serving in curriculum and department leaders or members of district and State level committees, as well as mentor teachers for student and early career teachers.

The newly selected teachers join the network of Master Teachers, bringing the overall total of NYS Master Teachers to over 1.400.

In the North Country’s regional cohort, 116 teachers will join the network. This regional Master Teacher Program is hosted at SUNY Plattsburgh. The full list of teachers in the regional network is included below:

Mallory Augustus, Lowville Academy & Central School District

Ruth-Anne Barkley, Ogdensburg City School District

Meaghan Bartell, Canton Central School District

Lisa Beldock, Ogdensburg City School District

Kristen Betrus, Canton Central School District

Joshua Brosell, Potsdam Central School District

James Burdick, Canton Central School District

Melissa Caraballo, Plattsburgh City School District

Erika Converse, Peru Central School District

Kelly Cusano, Edwards-Knox Central School District

Diana Danville, Beekmantown Central School District

Wendy DeMane, Plattsburgh City School District

Sandra Drechsel, Canton Central School District

Elizabeth Dubay, Peru Central School District

Richard Durham, Plattsburgh City School District

Sean Ellison, Norwood-Norfolk Central School District

Beth Faulknham, Lyme Central School District

Lori Felder, Indian River Central School District

Jason Fiegl, Boquet Valley Central School District

Kristen Flynn, Saranac Central School District

Michael Gendler, Brasher Falls Central School District

Sabrina Hamilton, Plattsburgh City School District

Susan Higgins, Plattsburgh City School District

Nichole Hirt, Indian River Central School District

Natalie Hurley, Indian River Central School District

Kerry Kennett, South Jefferson Central School District

Tonya Lackey, Boquet Valley Central School District

Seth Markley, Carthage Central School District

Kylie McLean, Plattsburgh City School District

Tyna Meeks, Indian River Central School District

Susan Menapace, General Brown Central School District

Ronald Moss, Beekmantown Central School District

Brittany Muller, Lowville Academy & Central School District

Timothy Mulligan, Plattsburgh City School District

Nichole Nevader, Plattsburgh City School District

Jordan Oshier, Plattsburgh City School District

Jacob Patenaude, Northern Adirondack Central School District

Michael Pierce, Carthage Central School District

Katelyn Relation, Plattsburgh City School District

Kassandra Robillard, Gouverneur Central School District

Juliette Ross, Ogdensburg City School District

April Rossiter, Potsdam Central School District

Susan Rubenzahl, Lowville Academy & Central School District

Sarah Silvernail, Schroon Lake Central School District

Samuel Sochia, Gouverneur Central School District

Leif Sorgule, Peru Central School District

Adam Staab, Copenhagen Central School District

Adrienne Teachout, Lyme Central School District

Randy Todd II, Brushton-Moira Central School District

Bobbie Trudeau, Indian River Central School District

Carol Wright, Canton Central School District

Governor Hochul will announce the opening of the next round of applications for K-12 STEM teachers in all regions in spring. K-12 STEM teachers are asked to review the eligibility requirements on the SUNY website.