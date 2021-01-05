Over 100 Samaritan Summit Village residents receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has began its distribution process of the COVID-19 vaccine for staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

Samaritan Health reported on Tuesday that 200 staff and residents combined received the COVID-19 vaccine on the first Monday of 2021.

Samaritan confirmed that the first resident to be vaccinated was Charlene Colwell, who is a resident of the Skilled Nursing Unit. In total, 106 residents were vaccinated on January 4.

In addition, staff members were vaccinated and shared many reasons as to why. The most common answer was “because I care for my residents. Samaritan shared, “we all do, and we are all doing our part to keep them safe.”









Photos: Samaritan Summit Village

In total, Samaritan confirmed that 84 staff members received the vaccine.

Vaccinations were provided through a partnership with Walgreens, allowing the facility to conduct on-site COVID-19 vaccinations. All vaccinations were provided to staff and residents free of charge.

Samaritan stated that the Walgreens partnership continued on January 5, as staff and residents at Samaritan Keep Home receive the vaccination.

