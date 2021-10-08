Over 1,000 Jefferson County residents in mandatory COVID-19 quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is seeing mandatory quarantine numbers similar to last winter.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on October 7 which reported 66 new COVID-19 cases among residents. The county’s 14-day COVID-19 infection rate now stands at 5.4%.

Overall in the county, there are now 468 residents in mandatory isolation and 1,059 in mandatory quarantine. Of the active cases, there are 25 individuals hospitalized throughout the county with the virus.

On Thursday, Jefferson County did not report any new COVID-19 deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic, 92 residents have died from the virus and there have been 9,490 confirmed cases.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.