Over 1,000 students enrolled for remote instruction at Watertown School District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District is weeks away from reopening their doors to students for the first time since March. However, many parents and families are still opting to keep their children home this fall.

WCSD closed their remote commitment form to families and students on August 18 to begin preparing for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Patricia LaBarr updated the community to inform that over 1,000 students have chosen to attend school virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Due to the overwhelming density of remote education commitments from families, the district will designate teachers in the kindergarten through sixth grade buildings as “remote-only” teachers, with the remaining teaching hybrid instruction.

According to Superintendent LaBarr, at least 35 K-6 classrooms in the district will be completely remote this fall. Remote 7-12 graders will maintain a ‘typical’ schedule but attend their scheduled classes from home.

Those students in the middle and high school will receive a class schedule in the upcoming week with their registered course-load, and be expected to attend each class virtually every day.

Students attending hybrid instruction will be expected to maintain the normal schedule pertaining to their school building.

“We just need our community to understand that we are all in this together,” said LaBarr. “Education is everyone’s business.”

All Watertown City School District students will begin instruction for the 2020-2021 school year on September 9, but virtually. The first cohort, last names A-H, will attend their first in-person school day on September 10, while the second, last names I-Z, will attend September 11.

The week leading up to school opening will involve staff and faculty training within the districts’ buildings.

