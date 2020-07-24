Over 1,100 compliance checks within first week of NYS COVID-19 task force

FILE – In this Thursday, June 18, 2020, file photo, patrons fill the Crow Bar in Sioux Falls, S.D. Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State multi-agency task force has already conducted over a thousand compliance checks at restaurants and bars across the state.

The State Liquor Authority and The New York State Police Tasks Force coronvirus task force was formed to combat violations of health and safety regulations at bars and restaurants.

Between July 21 and 23 the task force documented violations at 85 establishments, 37 being on July 23.

“We are very proud of what New Yorkers did to flatten the curve of the virus, but we have to protect our progress because no one wants to do that again,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re watching the bar and restaurant violations and the congregations in front of these establishments, as we believe it’s connected to the increased infection rate with young people.”

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, businesses found in violation of social distancing regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation. Extreme violations can result in the immediate suspension of their liquor license.

