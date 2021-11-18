Over 1,300 COVID cases are active in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one thousand residents remain in mandatory COVID-19 isolation in the region.

This was confirmed by each county on Wednesday in daily COVID-19 updates. Specifically, in Jefferson County, 79 new cases were confirmed. There are now 642 individuals in mandatory isolation in the county with 18 hospitalized and an additional 1,196 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County recorded no new COVID-related deaths on November 17. There are also no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Lewis County currently has 167 residents in isolation and 17 hospitalized. There are also 194 under mandatory COVID quarantine.

On Wednesday, St. Lawrence County reported 101 new COVID cases. There are now 542 active cases in the county with 23 hospitalized. No new deaths were reported.

All three counties remain designated as areas of high community transmission for the coronavirus. Jefferson County currently has the highest positivity rate standing at 8.8%. Lewis County’s rate is similar at 8.75% and St. Lawrence County’s is 6.6%.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.