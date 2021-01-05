Over $14M in federal funding designated for NYS COVID-19 vaccine preparedness & response

Dr. Michelle Chester draws the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Significant funding has been announced for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness and response activities in New York State.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillbrand announced $14,672,04 in federal funding for public health agencies and nonprofits in New York. According to Senator Schumer, this funding will provide assistance to implement vaccine distribution programs and support ongoing testing ad contact tracing efforts during the COVID-19 emergency.

The recent funding is broken down below.

New York Department of Health: $5,277,968

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene: $6,490,566

Health Research, Inc., Menands: $2,903,500

Senator Schumer commented on the recent funding.

“As New York faces a second wave of COVID-19, we must ensure our healthcare system is adequately prepared,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding allocates critical resources needed to continue an efficient, effective vaccine rollout, while maintaining testing and contact tracing capabilities. Although our brave healthcare workers have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, their battle against the virus during this deadly surge is still ongoing. I will continue to work tirelessly to provide the tools they need to win this fight.”

The funding announced on Monday was in addition to the previous $1.6 billion allocated directly to the State for vaccine distribution.

All funding announced on January 4, 2021, was awarded through the United States Department of Health and Human Resources Center for Disease Control and Prevention grants.

