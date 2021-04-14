Over 150 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that 154 COVID-19 cases remain active in the county.

Additionally, Public Health also reported that 16 residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,913.

Of the positive cases five remain hospitalized and 6,665 have been released from isolation.

94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 12, 283,716 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Download the ABC50 for exclusive COVID-19 updates

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: