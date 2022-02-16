NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police have released the results of the Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign.

During this four-day traffic enforcement initiative, State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

Police issued 9,978 tickets which were issued for driving while intoxicated, speeding distracted driving, seatbelt violations and violations of the move over law. No fatalities were confirmed

In the North Country, 156 drivers were ticketed, which included six DWI arrests. The results of the 2022 Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign is broken down by troop below.

Troop Region DWI Arrests Speeding Distracted Driving Child Restraint/ Seat Belt Move Over A Western NY 8 164 17 21 2 B North Country 6 127 4 15 4 C Southern Tier 9 303 12 33 3 D Central New York 18 271 18 35 2 E Finger Lakes 14 212 20 32 1 F Upper Hudson Valley 43 316 42 38 17 G Capital Region 14 373 39 30 2 K Lower Hudson Valley 37 513 15 33 9 L Long Island 16 197 33 29 1 NYC New York City 4 68 7 12 0 T NYS Thruway 11 599 35 40 14

The New York State Police Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign was held from February 11 to February 14, 2022.