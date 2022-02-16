NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police have released the results of the Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign.

During this four-day traffic enforcement initiative, State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

Police issued 9,978 tickets which were issued for driving while intoxicated, speeding distracted driving, seatbelt violations and violations of the move over law. No fatalities were confirmed

In the North Country, 156 drivers were ticketed, which included six DWI arrests. The results of the 2022 Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign is broken down by troop below.

TroopRegionDWI ArrestsSpeedingDistracted DrivingChild Restraint/ Seat BeltMove Over
AWestern NY816417212
BNorth Country61274154
CSouthern Tier930312333
DCentral New York1827118352
EFinger Lakes1421220321
FUpper Hudson Valley43316423817
GCapital Region1437339302
KLower Hudson Valley3751315339
LLong Island1619733291
NYCNew York City4687120
TNYS Thruway11599354014

The New York State Police Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign was held from February 11 to February 14, 2022.