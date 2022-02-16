NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police have released the results of the Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign.
During this four-day traffic enforcement initiative, State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.
Police issued 9,978 tickets which were issued for driving while intoxicated, speeding distracted driving, seatbelt violations and violations of the move over law. No fatalities were confirmed
In the North Country, 156 drivers were ticketed, which included six DWI arrests. The results of the 2022 Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign is broken down by troop below.
|Troop
|Region
|DWI Arrests
|Speeding
|Distracted Driving
|Child Restraint/ Seat Belt
|Move Over
|A
|Western NY
|8
|164
|17
|21
|2
|B
|North Country
|6
|127
|4
|15
|4
|C
|Southern Tier
|9
|303
|12
|33
|3
|D
|Central New York
|18
|271
|18
|35
|2
|E
|Finger Lakes
|14
|212
|20
|32
|1
|F
|Upper Hudson Valley
|43
|316
|42
|38
|17
|G
|Capital Region
|14
|373
|39
|30
|2
|K
|Lower Hudson Valley
|37
|513
|15
|33
|9
|L
|Long Island
|16
|197
|33
|29
|1
|NYC
|New York City
|4
|68
|7
|12
|0
|T
|NYS Thruway
|11
|599
|35
|40
|14
The New York State Police Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign was held from February 11 to February 14, 2022.