Over $156K in federal funding for North Country economic development

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over $156 thousand in USDA funding has been announced for economic revitalization in Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $977,097 in federal rural development funding across New York State, allocating $156,950 for the North Country.

According to the Senators, federal funding will be used to invest in regional economic development and infrastructure in order to improve community support in Upstate New York.

“Regional economic development and infrastructure is critical in supporting rural communities, and this federal funding will allow counties across Upstate New York to improve their ability to deliver state-of-the-art community services,” said Senator Schumer. “We must ensure that our communities have the tools they need to rebuild from the COVID crisis, especially in rural areas that depend on community resources.”

Allocated funding for the North Country is as follows:

$99,950.00 for the Lewis County Development Corporation to expand creamery operations

$57,000.00 for the St. Lawrence County IDA to fud tractor trailer training at SUNY Canton.

The full statewide funding will support 20 rural counties and create over 300 jobs in Upstate NY.

