Over $17 million in federal funding awarded to NY nonprofits at risk of terrorism

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop in Florida. Riviera Beach, Fla., agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses. Spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the city of 35,000 residents has been working with outside security consultants, who recommended the ransom be paid. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Over $17 million in federal funding has been awarded to nonprofits in New York State to strengthen security against terrorism.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on August 25 that 178 nonprofits are facing an increased risk of terrorism. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated two seperate awards, one of the New York City Metropolitan Area, and an additional for the remainder of the state.

Through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program at the agency, NYC will receive $12.7 million. The rest of New York will be awarded $4.3 million, funing 43 organizations.

“The cancer of hate and division spreading across this country is repugnant to the values of diversity and inclusion we hold dear in New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. “This funding builds on the efforts already started by New York to help secure communities against hate and will enable organizations throughout the state to ensure they are protected against those seeking to do harm.”

This funding will cover security risk management and responses, physical security, inspection and screening systems, security personnel, security trainings and response exercises.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.