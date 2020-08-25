Over $17 million in federal funding awarded to NY nonprofits at risk of terrorism

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Over $17 million in federal funding has been awarded to nonprofits in New York State to strengthen security against terrorism.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on August 25 that 178 nonprofits are facing an increased risk of terrorism. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated two seperate awards, one of the New York City Metropolitan Area, and an additional for the remainder of the state.
Through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program at the agency, NYC will receive $12.7 million. The rest of New York will be awarded $4.3 million, funing 43 organizations.
“The cancer of hate and division spreading across this country is repugnant to the values of diversity and inclusion we hold dear in New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. “This funding builds on the efforts already started by New York to help secure communities against hate and will enable organizations throughout the state to ensure they are protected against those seeking to do harm.”
This funding will cover security risk management and responses, physical security, inspection and screening systems, security personnel, security trainings and response exercises.
LATEST STORIES:
- Republicans nominate Trump as candidate for presidential election
- WATCH: OC Jason Garrett Media Availability 8/25
- Ohio’s Jim Jordan lays out case for Trump on RNC’s first night
- Officials say one person is killed about every 50 minutes in a drunk driving crash
- New York Fashion Week 2020 to have zero to limited spectators
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.