Over $17M approved for water infrastructure projects in Pamelia, Denmark

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved more than $47 million for critical infrastructure projects across the state, including in the North Country, in an effort to protect or improve water quality.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday in a press release. The grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans will help 11 municipalities with their drinking water and wastewater projects.

The Town of Denmark in Lewis County will be receiving $577,207 in long-term, interest-free financing to replace portions of a water distribution system and conduct a new storage tank.

The Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County will receive a $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $13,477,234 in short-term interest-free financing to install 75,500 linear feet of new water mains, improve its water storage tank site, upgrade data control computer systems, and replace 11,620 linear feet of existing water mains.

“With this latest round of funding, EFC continues its commitment to helping communities undertake drinking water infrastructure and clean water initiatives in a cost-effective manner,” Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Joseph Rabito said in a press release. “Municipalities are completing projects statewide that will impact quality of life and water protection for years to come.”