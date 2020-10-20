Over a thousand free food boxes to be distributed to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe community

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe are encouraged to participate in an upcoming food distribution.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God have announced a free food distribution open to all community members. The two will work to distribute 1,026 boxes of food, containing almost 40 pounds of fresh food.

The event will be held on October 21 at the former-IGA building from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the SRMT, all participating community members must present their Tribal Identification Card, Band Card or Nation Red Card and follow COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Additionally, if excess food boxes remain after the event, a tentative secondary event is scheduled for October 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God Church, in collaboration with the NY AG Ministry Network, Convoy of Hope, Farm2Table, Produce Alliance and CityServe International.

