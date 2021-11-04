Over 1K COVID cases remain active across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 is continuing to impact the North Country region.

Over 1,000 residents are currently combating the coronavirus in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. This was confirmed on Wednesday after each county released individual COVID reports.

In Jefferson County, 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported by officials on Wednesday. There are now 512 active cases of the virus throughout the county, 25 of which are hospitalized, 59 are in nursing homes and one is in an assisted living facility. There are also 882 residents in mandatory quarantine.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. Its seven-day positivity rate now stands at 6.8%.

Jefferson County Public Health also released a monthly COVID index on Wednesday which again confirmed high amounts of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in both Watertown and Carthage wastewaters.

In Lewis County, there are now 96 individuals under isolation with the virus, which includes five hospitalizations. There are also 124 individuals under quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,354 confirmed cases in the county.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported the highest amount of new cases on Wednesday, logging an additional 93. There are now 469 active cases in the county with 34 hospitalizations.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID positivity rate is now at 5.8% and its vaccination rates remain stagnant at 55%. The county also is designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus.

None of the counties reported new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. However, in total, 276 individuals have died from the virus across the three-county region since the pandemic started.

Officials are continuing to stress the importance of following CDC prevention guidance, including wearing masks in public and distancing from others in public, at school and at work, even while masked. Guidance also includes handwashing and disinfecting commonly touched areas.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to stay home and refrain from going to work and school, along with avoiding public areas. Testing site locations are available on the New York State COVID-19 website.