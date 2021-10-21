Over 1K North Country residents in isolation with COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one thousand residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are in mandatory COVID-19 isolation.

As of October 20, all three counties, which reside in the North Country region, remain designated as areas of high community transmission for the virus. Each provided their own COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

In Jefferson County, 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported. County officials confirmed that 485 residents are now in COVID-19 isolation, 857 are in mandatory quarantine and 23 are hospitalized.

The county now has 28 residents in nursing homes with the coronavirus and two in assisted living facilities. These cases have been confirmed within the Samaritan Health system.

Jefferson County’s seven-day positivity rate has also increased to 7.1%. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Lewis County now has 116 residents in isolation. According to Lewis County Public Health, an additional 211 residents are under quarantine and seven are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County also reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are now 497 active cases in the county, with 20 residents hospitalized.

Public Health confirmed that St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has slightly decreased to 8.43. The County also did not confirm any new COVID deaths on October 20.

Health officials in all three counties are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.