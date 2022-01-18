WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over a thousand new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students in the North Country last week.
This was spread across school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the region following the holiday season.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 6 and January 14. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|4
|25
|2
|15
|40
|Belleville Henderson
|8
|42
|6
|26
|68
|Carthage
|62
|271
|32
|121
|392
|General Brown
|59
|181
|14
|36
|217
|Indian River
|135
|419
|14
|83
|502
|LaFargeville
|8
|53
|1
|15
|68
|Lyme
|16
|61
|1
|5
|66
|Sackets Harbor
|20
|43
|1
|7
|50
|South Jefferson
|102
|301
|13
|70
|371
|Thousand Islands
|22
|101
|3
|19
|120
|Watertown
|89
|451
|23
|92
|543
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|16
|99
|8
|40
|139
|Copenhagen
|12
|63
|4
|20
|83
|Harrisville
|0
|17
|0
|0
|17
|Lowville
|83
|220
|9
|33
|253
|South Lewis
|27
|158
|10
|43
|201
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|28
|157
|5
|34
|191
|Canton
|61
|151
|9
|22
|173
|Clifton-Fine
|8
|21
|2
|8
|29
|Colton-Pierrepont
|14
|88
|1
|14
|102
|Edwards-Knox
|33
|87
|3
|23
|110
|Gouverneur
|70
|289
|16
|71
|360
|Hammond
|9
|23
|1
|6
|29
|Hermon-Dekalb
|17
|61
|5
|19
|80
|Heuvelton
|9
|53
|2
|17
|70
|Lisbon
|14
|51
|2
|7
|58
|Madrid-Waddington
|57
|143
|8
|26
|169
|Massena
|77
|337
|12
|63
|400
|Morristown
|5
|42
|0
|15
|57
|Norwood-Norfolk
|47
|156
|15
|42
|198
|Ogdensburg
|33
|181
|19
|49
|230
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|12
|41
|1
|23
|64
|Potsdam
|55
|133
|30
|58
|191
Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.