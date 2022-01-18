WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over a thousand new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students in the North Country last week.

This was spread across school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the region following the holiday season.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 6 and January 14. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria42521540
Belleville Henderson84262668
Carthage6227132121392
General Brown591811436217
Indian River1354191483502
LaFargeville85311568
Lyme16611566
Sackets Harbor20431750
South Jefferson1023011370371
Thousand Islands22101319120
Watertown894512392543
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River1699840139
Copenhagen126342083
Harrisville0170017
Lowville83220933253
South Lewis271581043201
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls28157534191
Canton61151922173
Clifton-Fine8212829
Colton-Pierrepont1488114102
Edwards-Knox3387323110
Gouverneur702891671360
Hammond9231629
Hermon-Dekalb176151980
Heuvelton95321770
Lisbon14512758
Madrid-Waddington57143826169
Massena773371263400
Morristown54201557
Norwood-Norfolk471561542198
Ogdensburg331811949230
Parishville-Hopkinton124112364
Potsdam551333058191
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.