Over 1K Jefferson County residents in mandatory quarantine for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officials confirmed 1,229 residents are currently in a mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ahead of Thanksgiving.

In the report, the county also confirmed that 88 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus. This was after 383 tests were processed in the county on Tuesday.

With these new cases, there are now 715 county residents in mandatory isolation, 16 of which are hospitalized. However, there are no cases among residents in assisted living and nursing homes.

Also on Tuesday, Jefferson County confirmed that recoveries have increased by 77 and that there were no new deaths. The county’s overall death toll sits at 128.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate continues to near 10%, reaching 9.8% on Tuesday. The County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.