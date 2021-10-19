Over 1K tickets issued to North Country drivers over Columbus Day weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul released the results of the special traffic enforcement conducted by law enforcement across the state over Columbus Day weekend.

In the North Country, over 1,000 tickets were issued to drivers during the enforcement period. These were issued by Troop B, which is stationed in Ray Brook, New York.

According to NYSP, 279 tickets were issued for speeding, 15 for distracted driving, 28 for child restraint or seat belt issues and 11 for “move over” violations. State Police also arrested 11 drivers for Driving While Intoxicated in the North Country.

Statewide during the enforcement detail, New York State Police arrested 207 people for impaired driving and investigated 1,031 automobile crashes, including one fatal crash and 159 personal injury crashes. In total. 7,389 tickets were issued for speeding, 410 for distracted driving, 707 for seatbelt violations and 143 for violating the move over law.

“The results of this campaign show that far too many people put their lives and the lives of others at risk through the poor choices they make while driving,” State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a press release. “Our troopers will continue to crack down on reckless and impaired drivers in an effort to keep our roads safe for all users.”

This special traffic enforcement detail began on Thursday, October 7 and continued through Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles.