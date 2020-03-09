Over $1M awarded to train New Yorkers as part of workforce initiative

(WWTI) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced 12 businesses, community colleges and community-based organizations across the state have been awarded more than $1.4 million as part of the state’s $175 million Workforce Development Initiative.

The grants will support professional training opportunities for more than 1,000 New Yorkers, teaching them skills that are in demand from employers. Since launching in May 2019, more than $13 million has been awarded through the Workforce Development Initiative, which will provide training to more than 9,200 New Yorkers.

“We are investing in our future by providing New Yorkers with the skills they need to succeed in the industries of tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “With these awards, we are continuing to strengthen and diversify our workforce while helping to ensure that New Yorkers will be sought after employees in highly-competitive industries.”

In the North Country, $13,473 was awarded for project management training at North Country Community College / Citizens Advocates in Saranac Lake.

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said, “Governor Cuomo’s Workforce Development Initiative continues to broaden access to high-quality training for jobs across our state. The depth of our programs stems from strong partnership between the New York State Department of Labor, SUNY’s community colleges, and local businesses and organizations. And, the result will be thousands of individuals who are more prepared and encouraged to enter the workplace.”

