Over 20 percent energy use reduction in New York State buildings since 2010

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Agencies across New York State have issued the 2018-2019 “Greenny Report.”

The 2018-2019 “Greening New York State Report” documented how energy efficiency and sustainability program are meeting and exceeding statewide goals. This has been possible through sustainable reduction in state building energy use, solar energy generation and the substantial decrease in paper use.

According to the DEC, a significant highlight in the report includes the 22.6 percent reduction in in State agency energy use over the last decade. This was completed through large state buildings, through the New York Power Authority’s BuildSmart NY program.

This reduction exceeded Executive Order 88; the 2012 goal to reduce energy use in New York State 20 percent by 2020.

Other highlights from the report include:

Virtual elimination of purchase of bottled water by New York State Executive agencies

50 percent increase of composting organic waste over the past five years

Recycling rate of 66 percent, compared to 50 percent first measured in 2008

Generation of nearly 10 million kWh of solar energy for agency use

Governor Andrew Cuomo also launched the GreenNY Council led by the DEC, NYPA, OGS and NYSERDA.

In 2019, energy efficiency improvements saved New York State an estimated $65 million and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 290,000 tons relative to the baseline of 2010.

For the full 2018-2019 report visit the New York State Office of General Services website.

