Over 200 Akwesasne businesses provided financial aid from Small Business Relief Program

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced that over 200 businesses have received financial relief.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office of Economic Development has announced the impacts of the Tribe’s COVID Small Business Relief Program. Relief funding made available through the United States Treasury Department’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, provided aid to 239 Akwesasne businesses.

According to the SRMT, the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program was developed in June of 2020 and all businesses in the Akwesasne region were mailed a letter explaining the process. Those eligible were those open a year prior to the coronavirus pandemic, owned by enrolled tribal members and located within the southern portion of Akwesasne.

As of the first deadline on July 24, 2020, over 142 applications were received. A second deadline of August 31 received an additional 97 applications.

“To ensure that financial relief was provided to as many local businesses as possible, a second callout was conducted that received an additional 97 eligible applications by the deadline of August 31st,” stated Tribal Chief Michael Conners. “Combined with the first callout, a total of 239 Akwesasne businesses were eligible to receive a one-time grant to help them with the pandemic’s financial impact. We’re all in this together and the cooperation of Akwesasne businesses has been an important part of keeping our community safe.”

According to the tribe, as of October 9, over $1.2 million was distributed to Akwesasne businesses through the Small Business Relief Program.

