Over 200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County since start of 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health has confirmed a rapid uptick in cases following the start of 2021.

On Sunday, Jefferson County confirmed 232 new cases since the start of 2021; with a total of 2,382 cases since the start of the pandemic. Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since the start of the New Year.

As of January 3, there have been a total of 42,138 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

2,382 positive results

1,880 individuals recovered

991 individuals in mandatory quarantine

891 individuals in precautionary quarantine

466 individuals in mandatory isolation

19 hospitalizations

13 COVID-19 related deaths

0 nursing home case

4 assisted living cases

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

