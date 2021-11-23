Over 200 Thanksgiving dinners distributed to Fort Drum soldiers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gifts of gratitude were distributed to local service members ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, November 18, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes and Visions Hotel hosted its annual Turkeys for Troops events on the Fort Drum military installation.

This event distributed free Thanksgiving dinners to 200 Fort Drum military families. These dinners included turkeys and “all the fixins’.”

According to Mountain Community Homes Project Director Dean Harrison, this event was another way to give back to troops.

“It’s been a challenging year, and it’s important for us to celebrate and give back to our dedicated service members and their families, as many may not be able to travel home for the holidays,” Harrison said in a press release.

Turkeys for Troops has been hosted for over ten years as Mountain Community Homes staff and community partners join to support service members and their families.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes also hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local residents at the Timbers.