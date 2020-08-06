Over $200K in HUD CARES Act Funding for North Country housing authorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Additional funding will be granted to several housing authorities throughout the North Country.
Over $200,000 in Housing and Urban Development Housing CARES Act support will be awarded.
The following authorities will receive funding:
- $34,143 for the Gloversville Housing Authority
- $31,880 for the Plattsburgh Housing Authority
- $157,154 for the Glens Falls Housing Authority
- $17,973 for the Harrietstown Housing Authority
- $2,306 for the Dolgeville Housing Authority
- $5,684 for the Town of Wilton
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik helped to secure this funding.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our communities are facing significant need when it comes to public housing programs,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have on our North Country communities and families, and I will continue to advocate for these important programs.”
