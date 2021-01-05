Over $20K TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, a lucky resident took home a top prizes from the New York Lottery.
The New York Lottery announced for the January 5 TAKE 5 drawing, multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold. One of which was sold in Cicero N.Y.
Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on January 5 were sold at the following locations.
- Nona Mini Mart, 6190 South Bay Road, Cicero, N.Y.
- Fine Fare, 1136 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, N.Y.
- Mount Everest Deli and Grocery, 5606 Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood, N.Y.
Each winning ticket drawn on January 5 were worth $20,487.50
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 a.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
