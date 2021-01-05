Over $20K TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, a lucky resident took home a top prizes from the New York Lottery.

The New York Lottery announced for the January 5 TAKE 5 drawing, multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold. One of which was sold in Cicero N.Y.

Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on January 5 were sold at the following locations.

Nona Mini Mart, 6190 South Bay Road, Cicero, N.Y.

Fine Fare, 1136 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, N.Y.

Mount Everest Deli and Grocery, 5606 Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood, N.Y.

Each winning ticket drawn on January 5 were worth $20,487.50

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 a.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

LATEST STORIES: