Over 21K speeding tickets issued during NYS ‘Speed Awareness Week’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Speeding is on the rise as law enforcement throughout New York State issued over 21,000 tickets during “Speed Awareness Week.”

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that agencies issued 21,428 tickets for speeding from August 6 through August 12. During that time, officers also issued 30,273 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.

“Speeding can have grave consequences and lead to avoidable and needless tragedy” Governor Cuomo said. “We have zero tolerance for reckless driving in New York and make no mistake: dangerous drivers will be caught and will be held accountable.”

The following tickets were issued during the 2020 enforcement campaign:

ViolationNumber of Tickets
Speeding21,428
Other Violation26,141
Seatbelt Violation1,984
Impaired Driving995
Distracted Driving662
Move Over Law Violation491
                                                          Total51,701

In 2020, speeding is on the rise in New York State. Preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College shows that unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, compared to 30 percent of fatal crashes during the same period in 2019. 

