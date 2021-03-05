Over 2,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Jefferson County next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is preparing for a busy week of COVID-19 vaccinations next week.
According to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, following successful vaccine clinics in the first week of March, New York State has confirmed a third extra shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
On top of the County’s regular allocation from the state, Jefferson County is set to receive 2,340 additional doses.
Chairman Gray shared that two vaccine clinics will be held in the second week of March; one on Wednesday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one on Friday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both clinics will be for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The County has yet to open registration and determine specific eligibility requirements.