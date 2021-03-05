Over 2,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Jefferson County next week

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is preparing for a busy week of COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

According to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, following successful vaccine clinics in the first week of March, New York State has confirmed a third extra shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On top of the County’s regular allocation from the state, Jefferson County is set to receive 2,340 additional doses.

Success breeds success!



We have done a great job getting #shotsinarms so NYS is sending a third extra shipment of Pfizer.



Two big clinics next week plus the regular shipment. — S Andrew Gray (@AndrewgrayS) March 4, 2021

Chairman Gray shared that two vaccine clinics will be held in the second week of March; one on Wednesday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one on Friday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both clinics will be for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The County has yet to open registration and determine specific eligibility requirements.