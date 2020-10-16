Over 2,400 bongs, smoking pipes seized by U.S. Customs in Alexandria Bay

Officers at the Alexandria Bay, NY Port of Entry made a “Big Bong Bust at the Border” discovering 2,412 glass-smoking-pipes (photo: CBP Buffalo)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — United States Customs seized over 2,400 smoking pipes from a commercial truck in Alexandria Bay.

United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry seized drug paraphernalia from a commercial truck. The truck had reported contained shipments of “smoking glass ball water pipes,” but contained 2,412 glass pipes identified as drug paraphernalia.

According to CBP, the truck was sent for inspection at the port of entry. Upon secondary inspection, eight pallets of glass smoking pipes and an unlawful importation of drug paraphernalia were discovered.

“Keen awareness by our CBP officers led to the discovery of this contraband,” said Assistant Port Director Trade, Wendy Ruttan. “These officers take pride in continuing to prevent drug related items from entering our community.”

CBP also reported that the shopment’s country of origin contained marking errors.

The entire shipment was seized on October 14, and was approximated to value over $156,000.

