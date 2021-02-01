TAKE 5 top-prize ticket worth over $29K sold in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lucky Watertown resident took home a winning New York lottery ticket on Sunday.

The New York Lottery announced that there were multiple top-prize wining tickets sold for the January 31 TAKE 5 drawing; one of which was sold in Watertown, New York. The ticket was worth $29,519

Specifically, top-prize tickets were sold at the following locations for the January 31, 2021 drawing.

Sunoco, 1222 Washington Street, Watertown, New York

FQ Multi-Service, 1702 Palmetto Street, Ridgewood, New York

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m.

Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.