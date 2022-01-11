ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 continues to be on the rise with 2,036 active cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, 355 additional COVID-19 cases were identified in the county on January 11. Out of the active cases, there are 27 individuals hospitalized.

The county’s positivity rate on Tuesday was reported to be 14.28%. There was also an 891.03 case rate per 1000,000 residents.

However, there were no additional deaths confirmed on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 161 county residents have died, 20,374 have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 18,177 residents have been released from isolation.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. According to the report, 58.7% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second, and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available throughout the county. Some urgent care and provider offices are doing performing testing. Testing is being done by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms or feel you should be tested: