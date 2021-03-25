Over 2K Akwesasne residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-in clinics scheduled

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, reporting that several thousand community members have received at least one dose.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Health Services, as of March 19, 2,377 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,322 had received the second.

The Tribe is currently administering the vaccine to both northern and southern residents who are 18 years of age or older.

To continue its rollout, the tribe has multiple vaccination clinics scheduled. Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered on March 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both clinics will be held at the former IGA building.

Additionally, doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the March 26 clinic. The Tribe confirmed that 16 and 17-year-old residents will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, however a parent must be present.

The Tribe’s Health Services released the following statement regarding vaccinations: