JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officials confirmed 2,710 residents are currently in mandatory isolation for COVID-19 on Friday.

In the report, the county also confirmed that 327 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus 27 of which are hospitalized. This was after 1,065 tests were processed in the county on Friday.

With the new cases, there are now 577 county residents in mandatory quarantine. There were no additional cases among residents in assisted living and nursing homes, however, 21 nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus.

Also on Friday, Jefferson County confirmed that recoveries have increased by 221 and that there were no new deaths. The county’s overall death toll sits at 147.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate continues to grow, reaching 20.4% on Friday. Additionally, the county’s rate per 1000,000 residents increased to 1,474.04. The County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.