Over $2M in education funding for North Country Colleges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Over $2 Million in Department Education funding will be awarded to North Country Colleges.

The U.S. Department of Education Student Support Services Program helps to increase college persistence and completion for low-income and first-generation college students.

The program will award the following amounts:

$612,373 for SUNY Plattsburgh

$536,993 for Fulton Montgomery Community College

$309,458 for SUNY Canton

$280,021 for Jefferson Community College

$281,019 for Paul Smith’s College

$332,515 for SUNY Potsdam

$317,461 for Clarkson University

$261,888 for Adirondack Community College

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, this funding will support academic enrichment, career counseling, and supplemental financial assistance for program participants.

“I have stayed in close contact with our North Country colleges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are in critical need of funding to support students, faculty, and staff as they safely return to campus this Fall,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “These TRIO awards will help our higher education institutions as they work to ensure low-income and first generation college students remain on track to graduate amidst the many challenges created by the pandemic.”

