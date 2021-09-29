Over $2M in funding awarded to Watertown International Airport

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Department of Transportation has dedicated $2,190,000 towards improving the Watertown International Airport. The funds will be used to improve airport safety and complete quality improvement projects.

The funding was announced by Senator Charles E. Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on September 29. The money will be used specifically to rehabilitate runways, install a guidance system and make improvements to the terminal building.

Senator Chuck Schumer said the funding will allow the upstate New York area to be better connected with the rest of the country.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why I have fought tooth and nail over the last year and a half to get airports the funding they need to keep services running again,” Schumer said. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”