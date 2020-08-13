Over $3 billion in federal contracts went to New York small businesses in FY 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The release of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Fiscal Year 2019 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard showed a substantial amount awarded to NYS.

During FY 2019 small businesses in New York were awarded $3,076,322,216 in federal contracts. $132.9 billion in prime federal contracts, equalling 26.5% of federal contracting dollars, were awarded to small businesses.

“Over a quarter of federal contracting dollars awarded in the Empire State went directly to small businesses. These record-breaking national numbers are a boon to our small business community,” said SBA Atlantic & Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger. “The federal government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the world; small businesses supply the U.S. government with the goods and services needed to operate.”

The federal government exceeded the goal for Women-Owned Small Businesses for the second time in the history. They also exceeded the goal for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses for the seventh consecutive year.

The measured socio-economic categories also hit national historic highs this year. Small disadvantaged businesses received $51.6 billion of all small business eligible contracting dollars, the highest percentage since 2015. Service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses received $22 billion and women-owned small businesses received $26 billion of eligible contracting dollars.

