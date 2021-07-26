Over 300 guns taken off the streets of Syracuse at gun buyback event

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The largest gun buyback in the New York State Attorney General’s history took place on July 24 in Syracuse.

The gun buyback event took place at Saint Lucy’s Food Pantry on Gifford Street, and allowed individuals to exchange unloaded gun placed in a plastic bag for a dollar amount, no questions asked. Assault rifles were worth $250, handguns were $150 and rifles and shotguns were worth $75. Those who brought in non-working or antique guns received about $25.

The Office of the Attorney General also offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, and Apple iPads when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.

The event collected 342 guns, including 176 handguns, 119 shotguns and rifles, 11 assault rifles, and 36 non-working or antique guns.

According to the Office of the New York Attorney General, AG Letitia James has taken nearly 2,000 firearms out of communities since 2019. James said events like these are a step in the right direction to keep locals safe.

“Gun violence continues to claim lives and threaten communities throughout our state,” James said. “With the spike in gun violence ravaging neighborhoods in Syracuse, it is more important than ever that we use every tool at our disposal to protect our families and children.”

“Whether it is taking down the violent drug rings fueling this crisis, hosting gun buybacks, or supporting community groups that are addressing this violence — we are vigorously combating this crisis from every angle. Every gun that was turned in today represents a potential tragedy averted and a potential life saved, and we are grateful to our partners for their support,” she added.