LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of Lewis County residents remain in mandatory isolation with COVID-19, according to Public Health.

In a daily update on January 13, Lewis County Public Health confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 5,481 since the start of the pandemic.

With these new cases, mandatory isolations reach 314, with 9 residents hospitalized with the virus. Mandatory quarantines decreased to 357.

No new deaths were reported on January 13, however, there have been 41 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began. An additional 89 residents also recovered from the virus, bringing recoveries up to 5,126.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.