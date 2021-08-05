Over $300,000 awarded to Northern New York Library Network

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Northern New York Library Network has received a reward that will help enhance the quality of the libraries along with archive services by advancing theory and practice.

The Northern New York Library Network was sanctioned by the New York State Regents in 1965 to aid cooperative services between libraries in Northern New York, and to improve library services within Northern New York. The counties that are directly impacted by this are Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties.

According to their website, their mission statement is to provide collaboration and support to help individual libraries to meet their goals. Some of the services the network does include resource sharing programs, access to digitization equipment, specialized medical information services, a regional catalog and ground delivery, and access for input on intellectual property, vendor contracts, first amendment, civil rights, among other legal matters.

Some of the local libraries that will be receiving a portion of the over $300,000 reward include:

Jefferson Community College Library

Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library

St. Lawrence County Historical Historical Association

St. Lawrence University – Special Collections and Vance University Archives

St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Educational Services

State University of New York Potsdam – College libraries

Thousand Islands Arts Center

Thousand Islands Museum

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, commented on this funding opportunity for North Country libraries.

“I am proud to announce that over $305,000 in taxpayer dollars will be returned to the North Country for the Northern New York Library Network. This funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services will go towards supporting and enhancing our library network’s important research to assess libraries’ impact on social well-being in our local communities.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a press release.

In order to be included in the Network, those interested must fill out an application, and according to their website those interested must fall into one of the following categories:

Any chartered institution of higher education that fulfills the applicable qualification currently populated at the time of its application.

Any public library or school library within the Network’s region that has been approved by the New York State Education Department.

Central or co-central libraries or public libraries which have a major collection of adult nonfiction volumes.

Any nonprofit library or any special, technical, hospital, health, or research library that can show that it will improve the library resources.

To find the list of all the members of the Northern New York Library Network, those interested can visit their website.