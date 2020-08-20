Over $4.4M in Northern Border Regional Commission Funding for NNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Eight Northern Border Regional Commission projects will receive funding in Upstate New York.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $4,499,626 in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission’s Economic and Infrastructure Development Investment Program.

“Local municipalities across New York State are rebuilding from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, and these eight Northern Border Commission projects will help spur critical economic development in Upstate New York,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will help ensure that our communities have access to reliable broadband, water, and transportation systems, while adding jobs. I will continue to fighting for critical investments so that every zip code in New York has the resources needed to thrive.

The funding will support projects in Troy, Warren, Washington, Sullivan, St. Lawrence, and Herkimer Counties, Tupper Lake, Town of Essex, and North Country Community College.

The breakdown of the funding is as followed:

Troy Local Development Corp $1,000,000 To provide infrastructure for the development of One Monument Square in the City of Troy. These upgrades, and other site work will assist with final preparation of 100,000 square feet of future development for job creation and retention on River Street in downtown Troy. Development Authority of the North Country $200,000 To install 5.5 miles of fiber for the business community, create 3 wireless hot-spots, and provide broadband access to 125 unserved homes in Tupper Lake. Warren and Washington IDA $600,000 To replace a temporary bridge on an access road to an existing industrial park and provide engineering to expand the municipal wastewater system to create capacity to improve park marketability. The outputs will include 80acres of developable land opened, 2 miles of access road constructed, and 12-36 developable sites, with the potential for $18M in private investment. Sullivan County $320,000 To improve wireless broadband transmission to increase signal reach in the Village of Monticello, piloting a public broadband network to address service gaps countywide, which will support economic development, job creation, education and telehealth access. St. Lawrence IDA $500,359 To renovate a vacant 63,400 square foot factory that was vacated in 2011, including infrastructure service to enhance the site for economic development. North Country Community College $89,700 The North Country Community College will develop a water and wastewater operator certification program to create trained applicants needed to fulfill the surplus of available water and wastewater operator positions for the NorthCountry region. Herkimer IDA $1,000,000 To facilitate construction and implementation of the Eastern Mohawk Valley Regional Water Transmission Main, serving 22,000 residents across several communities in Herkimer County. Town of Essex $789,567 To implement upgrades to an existing municipal water treatment plant to comply with state and federal regulations. These upgrades will include the addition of a new filtration system to adequately meet seasonal water demands and drinking water standards.

The NBRC is a federal-state partnership focused on the economic revitalization of communities across the Northern Border region. Counties in New York include: Cayuga, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Fulton, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Seneca.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.