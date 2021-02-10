Over 4.6K North Country residents have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses

St. Lawrence Health System is collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the region nears the third month of the vaccine’s rollout.

St. Lawrence County Public Health released a weekly update on Wednesday regarding data on the regions COVID-19 vaccination progress. This data encompasses Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

According to a dashboard provided by Public Health, 11,715 of the regions residents have received the first dose of the vaccine and 4,650 have received both doses. This meaning that 18.3% of the region has received the first dose of the vaccine and 5.2% has received both doses.

Specific vaccination rates by county are detailed in the chart below.

2-10-21 North Country COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

The seven-county region currently has 28 enrolled COVID-19 vaccination sites that residents have utilized. This includes the state-run site in Potsdam, New York, hospitals such as Samaritan Medical Center and Lewis County General Hospital and pharmacies.