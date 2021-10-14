Over 400 COVID cases remain active in Jefferson County

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of Jefferson County residents remained in mandatory isolation on Thursday with the coronavirus.

According to Jefferson County officials, 74 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on October 14. These new cases led to an increase in mandatory isolations as there are now 470 active cases of the virus in the county.

On top of these isolations, an additional 900 residents reside in mandatory quarantine and 23 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,851 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths in Jefferson County. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is now 6.0%.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission. Public Health recently reported high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the City of Watertown and the Village of Carthage and West Carthage wastewaters.

Due to the high community transmission, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.