Over $45M in funding announced for North Country colleges and universities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Significant funding has been allocated for colleges and universities in the North Country.

On Tuesday, over $45 million in funding was announced for public and non-profit colleges and universities in the North Country region. Major universities such as Clarkson and St. Lawrence University, SUNY colleges and programs such as the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing were all included in the recent funding.

This funding was officially announced through the United States Department of Education. Funding for the North Country was part of $12.2 billion awarded to colleges and universities across the nation.

Allocations from the total funding is based on relative shares of Federal Pell Grant recipients, non-Pell Grant recipients and Federal Pell and non-Pell Grant recipients enrolled in distance education prior to the coronavirus emergency.

The specific amounts of funding is detailed below.