Over 4K COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since start of pandemic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

Sadly, on Wednesday, three St. Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19. Additionally, 71 new cases were reported, bringing the overall total to 4,015 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,792 cases have been released from isolation, 1,164 remain active and 38 are currently hospitalized. There have been 63 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 19 there have been 165,987 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: