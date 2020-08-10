Over 4K gallons of milk to be distributed to North Country community this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two milk and food drive-thru distribution events will take place across the North Country this week.

The American Dairy Association North East is again working alongside Dairy Farmers of America, Upstate Niagara Cooperative and Renzi Foodservice to provide for households in Sandy Creek and Canton.

On Thursday August 13, events will take place at the following locations:

SUNY Canton, Canton, at 11 a.m. in Parking Lot 6

Oswego County Fairgrounds, Sandy Creek, at 12 p.m.

Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the two events will distribute over 4,000 gallons of milk and 42,000 pounds of food.

Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and a box of produce, meat and additional dairy products while supplies last.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

