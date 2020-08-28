Over $4M in funding granted for four North Country airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Department of Transportation Airport Improvement Program is working to help airports throughout the North Country.

Four airports, Potsdam, Saratoga Springs, Saranac Lake and Massena will be awarded a total of $8,869,70 in funding for improvements.

The specific funding for each airport includes:

Potsdam: $2,760,452 for taxiway reconstruction and improvements

Saratoga Springs: $2,608,531 for perimeter fencing installations

Saranac Lake: $1,919,841 for obstruction removal

Massena: $1,580,943 for taxiway and lighting rehabilitation

District 21 New York Congresswoman stated that these projects will also help the surrounding communities, as well as those who rely on the local airports for necessary transportation.

“Our airports and municipalities have suffered financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this federal support will provide them with resources to complete some much-needed projects,” stated Stefanik.

