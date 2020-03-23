Over 50 COVID-19 tests administered at Samaritan’s drive-up testing site

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 19, Samaritan Medical Center opened a drive-up Testing Site for COVID-19 at Summit Drive in Watertown. As of Sunday, March 22, the site has performed 52 tests for the coronavirus.

The site was opened in an effort to minimize healthcare workers’ interaction with possibly infected patients and to save on Personal Protection Equipment needed to test patients.

Individuals being tested at the site remain in their vehicles throughout the entire process. Appointments are necessary and no walk-in traffic is accepted.

To be screened, individuals should call the Samaritan Resource Line at 315-755-3100. The line is open 8am-9pm, 7 days a week. There are a series of questions callers will be asked.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.