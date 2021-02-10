Over 500 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County as 64 infections are confirmed on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 500 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County as 64 residents tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, there have been 5,241 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

4,638 have been released from isolation

530 are currently active

31 are currently hospitalized

73 residents have died from the virus

As of February 8 there have been 190,117 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: