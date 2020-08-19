Over $550K in USDA rural grant funding to be awarded to North Country

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — Over $550,000 in USDA Rural Business Development Grant Funding will be awarded to North Country Organizations.
Four organizations will receive funding for the following projects:
- The Essex County Industrial Development Agency: $300,000 expand business activity within Essex County, and the creation of approximately 5 jobs.
- The Lewis County Development Corporation: $99,950 to assist Black River Valley Natural in expanding their creamery operation. Funding will purchase local milk, a cooler, a freezer and climate-controlled storage equipment for cheese making, and the creation of 7 jobs.
- The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency: $57,000 to fund a Class A tractor trailer training at the Career Ready Education and Success Training Center SUNY Canton. Funding will support 12 students to obtain the necessary skills to pass the New York State Class A tractor trailer driving examination, and create 12 jobs.
- The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance: $99,528 to fund vocational training for Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance’s Trade Education Access Program. Funds will provide tuition for 8 high school 2020/2021 academic year seniors, and create 24 jobs.
“I’m excited to announce this significant Rural Business Development grant funding for the North Country,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “Especially as we continue to recover from the pandemic, our rural towns and villages face unique challenges and these investments will create jobs and stimulate our North Country economy as a whole. Re-opening and revitalizing our economy is my top priority, and I will continue to be a staunch advocate for grant funding for our rural regions as our economy recovers.”
